Laura Whitmore quits presenting gig after four years

Laura Whitmore has quit her BBC Radio 5 Live presenting gig after four years.

The 37-year-old will not be returning to front The Laura Whitmore Show on the station when her time on the latest series of Love Island comes to an end.

Confirming her departure from, Heidi Dawson – controller of BBC Radio 5 Live – told MailOnline: “Laura has made the difficult ­decision to leave after a brilliant four years.”

She added: “We’d like to thank her for the energy, insight and humour she has brought to this programme and look forward to ­working with her again in the near future.”

Speaking about Laura’s departure, a TV insider told The Sun: “Love Island has given her huge exposure and a healthy pay packet, and she’s now going to exploit that to the max.”

“Laura has already hinted she has other projects in the pipeline and she can’t find the time to continue with all her roles. So something had to go, and it’s sad for listeners that this is what’s been jettisoned as she moves onwards and upwards.”

The news comes just days after Laura celebrated some “very exciting news” with her husband Iain Stirling.

The Irish presenter took to Instagram to share snaps of her date night with Iain in Mallorca over the weekend, and wrote: “Little celebration last night 🥂 . I’m a huge believer in timing, and yesterday everything just clicked into place and I got some very exciting news.”

“Sometimes life moves so fast you forget to be still and just enjoy the moment. Going to be a busy year so it’s important to take a breath. Also massive red moon last night was pretty spectacular! #bookedandblessed”