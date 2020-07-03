Laura Whitmore claps back at critics after posting hilarious face mask fail

Laura Whitmore has clapped back at critics, after posting a hilarious face mask fail on social media.

The presenter took to Instagram to reveal the new reality of attending social events amid the coronavirus pandemic, after she decided to wear red lipstick underneath her face mask.

Sharing a photo of her lipstick smudged all over her chin, Laura wrote: “Might have to rethink the lipstick when wearing a face mask.”

“Got an Uber to a friends rooftop party so tried to make an effort with my appearance. Won’t bother next time,” she added, alongside the hashtag #redlipstickfail.

After Laura shared that she was on her way to a party, a follower told her off by commenting: “You are only allowed to be with 1 household!”

The Bray native quickly responded by commenting: “6 people on a roof top/garden. Check your facts. Peace and love.”

The 35-year-old later clarified: “‘The facts’ are guidelines given by the government. I know it can be confusing for people but it’s not my job to educate people if they can’t do it themselves.”

