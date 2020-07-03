Mary Kennedy opens up about finding love again – 15 years after splitting from her husband

The TV presenter has a new man in her life

Mary Kennedy has opened up about finding love again – 15 years after splitting from her former husband Ronan Foster.

The broadcaster started dating a new man called Tom last year, and she’s feeling happier than ever.

Speaking to VIP magazine, Mary said: “He’s a very private person, but it’s a lovely relationship and we’re both very happy.”

“He’s from the west of Ireland but lives in Dublin,” she continued.

“It is lovely because we are of a similar age and have similar interests. We both love the cinema – whenever we get there again! – and we love hiking.”

The RTÉ star also admitted that her children have bonded very well with her new partner.

“They’re very fond of him, as are my whole family. So yes, it’s really lovely,” she said.

Mary was previously married to journalist Ronan Foster for 15 years, before they split back in 2005.

