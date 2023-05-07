Kin star Sam Keeley defends the show against claims it’s damaging Dublin’s reputation

Sam Keeley has defended Kin against claims it’s damaging Dublin’s reputation.

Earlier this week, Cllr Mannix Flynn revealed his concerns over the RTÉ series, and urged Dublin City Council to not grant a filming licence for any future seasons.

He told The Irish Sun: “I have spoken to Gardaí off the record who believe, as I do, this stuff on TV, makes a small minority of people think they can behave like this in our capital.”

“Film companies need to obtain shooting permits to film in the capital, Cllr Flynn continued.

“Instead of simply giving permission, DCC need to pay attention to see if the capital city we are trying to build up is being dumbed down by these inaccurate portraits.”

Sam, who plays Eric ‘Viking” Kinsella in the hit series, has since jumped to the defence of the show, saying: “That is essentially censorship. Everybody is entitled to their opinion, especially about a show which touches very sensitive topics for a lot of people, particularly in the Dublin city area.”

“But it’s difficult to tell a story truthfully and honestly without including all the gory bits.”

“That’s our job, and unfortunately the grim aspects of this gangland life are very real for a lot of people,” Sam continued.

“We wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t tell that truthfully.”

“Dublin, like every major city, has its beautiful parts but we would be lying if we said there is no crime there.”

The season finale of Kin airs tonight at 9.30pm on RTÉ One.