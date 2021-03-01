The Boyzone star shared an update with fans after "nearly breaking his wrist"

Keith Duffy reveals he was taken to hospital after a bike accident

Keith Duffy has revealed he was taken to hospital over the weekend after a bike accident.

The Boyzone star admitted he nearly broke his wrist after falling off his bike, sharing a photo of himself wearing a brace.

Sharing the news via Instagram on Sunday, the 46-year-old wrote: “Beautiful morning interrupted by a spill over the handlebars!”

“At least @chiefmoto had me looking the part #richiesbikestore #Brokenwrist.”

“Thanks to @bodybyrne for getting to the hospital and apologies to @ronan.corrigan.3 for messing up the Spin !” he added.

In a video, Keith said: “Greetings on a very beautiful sunny morning in Howth, on the peninsula of Howth.”

“First day on the bike in two years Richie kitted me out looking great. I get to Howth, over the handlebars, nearly break my wrist and get a puncture. Have I got a spare? No spare.”

The singer officially moved back to Ireland last week, after packing up his home in the UK.

Keith spent the first coronavirus lockdown with his family in Dublin last year, but now he’s made the move more permanent.