Katja Mia reacts to body-shaming troll in the BEST way

Katja Mia has responded to a body-shaming troll in the best way.

The presenter had received a nasty message on social media where a female follower had attempted to “body shame” her.

The Six O’Clock Show host clapped back with positivity and admitted on her Instagram stories that she was “gonna keep representing for the curvy girlies.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katja spoke about representing curvy women on television and said: “Just show’s that there is not even enough visibility of naturally curvy women on our television screens.”

She then mentioned how she feels some women still feel “uncomfortable” and “bothered” by it.

Katja went on: “I’m not the regular body type but I still look hot, And I’m gonna keep representing for the curvy girlies.”

The 27-year-old shared her disappointment in the comment coming from another woman, however Katja remained positive and delivered an important message to her 42.5k Instagram followers.