Katie McCabe makes history with Ballon d’Or nomination

Katie McCabe has made history once again.

The Tallaght native has been shortlisted for the Women’s Ballon d’Or – becoming the first Irish woman to be nominated for the prestigious award.

A total of 30 players for this year’s Ballon d’Or – including six members of the Spain women’s national team – who helped their country to World Cup glory earlier this summer.

The prestigious Ballon d’Or award recognises the best player in the world over a 12-month period.

Reacting to the news via X, formerly known as Twitter, Katie penned: “Getting the @UWCL win with @arsenalwfc and being nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or! Very proud to be nominated among the best in the world!! Blessed.”

Katie, who plays for Arsenal at club level, is captain of the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.

The 27-year-old captained her team to their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup earlier this summer.

On July 26, the Dubliner made history when she scored the Republic of Ireland’s first ever goal in the prestigious competition.

Katie scored in the fourth minute of the Girls in Green’s match against Canada.

Check out the full shortlist for the Women’s Ballon d’Or here:

Khadija Shaw [Manchester City]

Mapi Leon [Barcelona]

Mary Earps [Manchester United]

Asisat Oshoala [Barcelona]

Wendie Renard [Lyon]

Katie McCabe [Arsenal]

Jill Roord [Wolfsburg and Manchester City]

Yui Hasegawa [Manchester City]

Alexandra Popp [Wolfsburg]

Aitana Bonmati [Barcelona]

Debinha [Kansas City]

Sam Kerr [Chelsea]

Guro Reiten [Chelsea]

Ewa Pajor [Wolfsburg]

Patricia Guijarro [Barcelona]

Daphne Van Domselaar [Twente and Aston Villa]

Lena Oberdorf [Wolfsburg]

Hinata Miyazawa [MyNavi Sendai and Manchester United]

Millie Bright [Chelsea]

Salma Paralluelo [Barcelona]

Sophia Smith [Portland Thorns]

Hayley Raso [Manchester City and Real Madrid]

Amanda Ilestedt [PSG and Arsenal]

Georgia Stanway [Bayern Munich]

Olga Ramona [Real Madrid]

Fridolina Rolfo [Barcelona]

Rachel Daly [Aston Villa]

Alba Redondo [Levante]

Linda Caicedo [Real Madrid]

Kadidiatou Diani [Lyon]