Kathryn Thomas says she’s ‘feeling blessed’ to be expecting second child with Padraig McLoughlin

Kathryn Thomas has said she’s “feeling blessed” to be expecting second child with Padraig McLoughlin.

The Irish presenter shared her pregnancy news last Friday by posting a sweet photo of her daughter Ellie looking at her baby bump to Instagram.

The RTÉ star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share her excitement over the impending arrival.

Kathryn said: “I wanted to say the biggest most heartfelt hugest thank you for all your messages since we announced we’re expecting.”

“I turned my phone off yesterday to be honest and just sort of took a step back.

“I was up early this morning so I’ve gone through so many messages and as always you’re gorgeous and genuine and positive and reassuring so just a massive thanks.

“We’re delighted. I’m halfway there. I wanted to get to our 20-week scan which was last week to make sure everything was alright. Feeling really blessed and really grateful.”

“It was lovely to have the time over the last couple of weeks to soak it all in and be able to share it with friends and family and just kind of enjoy it.” “I am going to promise to get back to as many messages as I can because I have read your stories. I have read your messages of hope and patience.” “It’s just such a personal journey for so many people. One that brings challenges and one that brings great joy,” she continued. “It means the world that you share and trust me with them. I see you and I hear you and thank you so much once again.” Kathryn and Padraig wed at Kilkea Castle back in August 2019.