Kathryn Thomas expecting second child with husband Padraig McLoughlin

The TV presenter shared the heartwarming news on social media

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kathryn Thomas & Padraig McLoughlin photographed at the launch of the PRIMARK x Andrew Fitzsimons haircare range in Dublin. Inspired by his work with the most glamorous fashion and TV icons, celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons has collaborated with Primark to create an affordable haircare range that delivers amazing results. Photo: Anthony Woods

Kathryn Thomas has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Padraig McLoughlin.

The couple, who wed at Kilkea Castle back in August 2019, are already parents to a daughter named Ellie.

The TV presenter shared the exciting news on Instagram, by posting a photo of her showing off her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “So literally….I cannot keep our news in any longer..”

“Pádraig, Ellie Conor and myself are over the moon and feel incredibly grateful to be be able to share our news.”

“Our little family is about to grow. All’s well…. I feel great and we cannot wait.”

