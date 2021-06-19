Kathryn Thomas expecting second child with husband Padraig McLoughlin

The TV presenter shared the heartwarming news on social media

Kathryn Thomas has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Padraig McLoughlin.

The couple, who wed at Kilkea Castle back in August 2019, are already parents to a daughter named Ellie.

The TV presenter shared the exciting news on Instagram, by posting a photo of her showing off her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “So literally….I cannot keep our news in any longer..”

“Pádraig, Ellie Conor and myself are over the moon and feel incredibly grateful to be be able to share our news.”

“Our little family is about to grow. All’s well…. I feel great and we cannot wait.”