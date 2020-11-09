Kate Middleton stuns in black velvet headpiece by Irish designer

The gorgeous accessory was created by a Galway native

Kate Middleton looked stunning as she wore a black velvet headpiece by Irish designer Philip Treacy.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in the Irish design as she marked Remembrance Sunday at a ceremony at The Cenotaph in London.

The 38-year-old paired the glamorous headpiece with a gorgeous military-style coat dress by Catherine Walker, adding a pair of Queen Elizabeth’s pearl drop earrings to further accessorise.

Philip Treacy is an award-winning haute couture hat designer from Galway, who has previously been described by Vogue as “perhaps the greatest living milliner”.

Kate was joined by Prince William, Charles and Camilla, and the Queen for the memorial, as they honoured soldiers who went out to fight in the wars.

The Queen was spotted wearing a face mask in public for the first time for the occasion, with many praising the 94-year-old for leading by example.

The news comes after a dress worn by Kate to Ireland was named the Dress of the Decade by Vogue.