Dress worn by Kate Middleton during trip to Ireland named ‘Dress of the Decade’

A dress worn by Kate Middleton during her trip to Ireland has been named the Dress of the Decade.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Dublin, Galway, Kildare and Meath back in March – and Kate worse some stunning outfits during their trip.

On the first night of their official visit, the couple attended a reception at the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse, and Kate wore a glitzy green dress from The Vampire’s Wife.

Vogue magazine have since named Kate’s green gúna as the Dress of the Decade.

Sadly, the dress doesn’t come cheap, as it retails at a whopping €1,805.95 on the brand’s website.

The Vampire’s Wife has become a celebrity favourite over the past few years, and the same dress has actually been worn by Jennifer Aniston, Sienna Miller, Cate Blanchett and Alexa Chung.