Jess Redden reveals she said ‘yes to the dress’ as she plans wedding to Rob Kearney

The couple were originally supposed to wed earlier this year

Jess Redden reveals she said ‘yes to the dress’ as she plans...

Jess Redden has revealed she said “yes to the dress”, as she plans her wedding to Rob Kearney.

The couple put their wedding plans on ice last year, after her father Brian sadly died in September following a battle with prostate cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 28-year-old told her followers that she had finally resumed wedding planning

Alongside a snap of a wedding planner, she wrote: “Let the wedding planning (re)begin.”

“Will share some tips and advice for those interested,” she added.

In the next post on her story, she gave followers a sneak peek of her wedding to-do list.

Among those ticked off were setting a colour palette, setting a rough guest list, and booking a photographer.

Most importantly, Jess ticked off “order your dress” – confirming she’s already picked her dream wedding dress.

Jess captioned the post: “Found this super helpful not as concerned with the time schedule but just good to make lists!!”

The couple were initially set to wed in June 2021, but brought their wedding date forward to November of last year, after her dad Brian became ill.

Jess was hoping her father would get to walk her down the aisle, but he sadly died in September 2020 at the age of 70 – following a battle with prostate cancer.

Speaking to RSVP magazine earlier this year, Jess explained: “We were going to get married originally on the June Bank Holiday of this year (2021).”

“We were lucky in the sense that we didn’t put any kind of deposits on things down, we just had things loosely booked like the venue, photographer, cake, little things like that, but no deposits down.”

“Then, when Dad got sick we ended up moving it to November so that he could come obviously, but then he passed away in September.”

“So then we just kind of put a pin in it and I haven’t really thought too much about it since then.”

“Obviously we chat amongst ourselves but, I suppose when I feel ready myself after the year that I’ve had, but it would be really hard to plan at the minute anyway.”

Jess and Rob recently returned to Ireland from Perth, after living there for six months while Rob played for Australian rugby club Western Force.