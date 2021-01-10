Jess Redden admits she’s been moved to tears by supportive messages following move to Australia

The Irish model has been inspiring her followers with her positive attitude while in quarantine

Jess Redden admits she’s been moved to tears by supportive messages following...

Jess Redden has admitted that she’s been moved to tears by the supportive messages she’s received following her move to Australia.

The Irish model moved Down Under earlier this month with her fiancé Rob Kearney, who recently signed a new contract with Australian club Western Force.

The pharmacy student has been documenting her 14-day quarantine experience on her Instagram, as she kept herself busy with exercise and learning new skills from the comfort of a hotel room.

Speaking to Emma Nolan on FM104, the 28-year-old admitted she was “overwhelmed” by the support she was receiving from her followers.

“There’s been three or four mornings that I’ve been crying because the messages were so nice – I actually feel emotional even talking about it.

“The first day I put up some tips about how to stop smoking, and I was inundated with messages of people who had made the decision to quit smoking which is a huge decision.

“Another morning, I said I was going to do a bit of online shopping, and for some reason I got distracted and I started researching homelessness in Ireland, so I decided to put that money towards Focus Ireland instead.

“Then I got all these screengrabs from Irish people who decided to donate too… It’s just been so positive and so great.”