Jess Redden admits it ‘feels surreal to do normal things’ – as she enjoys day out in Australia

The Irish model moved to Perth with her fiancé Rob Kearney in December

Jess Redden has admitted it “feels surreal to do normal things”, as she enjoyed a day out in Australia.

The model has been living in Perth with her fiancé Rob Kearney since December, as the rugby player signed a new contract with Australian club Western Force.

As Covid-19 restrictions have eased Down Under, the 28-year-old was able to enjoy a day out at the cinema, a café and a shopping centre.

Sharing snaps to her Instagram Stories, Jess wrote: “Still feels surreal to do normal things like go to the cinema – hope is on the horizon back home we will soon all be able to.”

Speaking on Georgie Crawford’s podcast The Good Glow last month, Jess revealed her plans to return home to Ireland in May to complete her pharmaceutical studies.

She explained: “I’m in my final year, thank god. But I was supposed to do an eight-month placement starting in January. There were a lot of balls up in the air. I didn’t want to leave mum, I didn’t want to postpone my course.”

“But then I made the decision to come over and the college facilitated that. So now I will be coming home and finishing my eight-month placement and finally qualifying.”

“I’d never been away from Ireland for more than two weeks ever in my life… So to come away for 5 months and to have such a positive experience especially after such a tragic, awful year. It’s amazing what this country has done for my mind.”