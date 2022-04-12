Ad
Jennifer Zamparelli admits she was ‘worried’ about working alongside Nicky Byrne on DWTS

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne during the Dancing With The Stars live show
Ciara O'Mahony
Jennifer Zamparelli has admitted she was “worried” about working alongside Nicky Byrne on Dancing With The Stars.

The 42-year-old revealed she didn’t know what to expect from the Westlife singer when she first took the role of presenter on the show.

Speaking to Woman’s Way, the comedian said: “You’d be worried going into a gig like that about whether he’d be a pain in the arse. As he has every right to have a massive ego.”

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne during the Dancing With The Stars live show
KOBPIX.

“But for someone who’s a superstar himself, there is none of that and he’s absolutely lovely and one of the easiest people to work with,” the presenter added.

Jennifer also praised new judge Arthur Gourounlian, who replaced Julian Benson on the show this season.

Julian was a fan favourite judge but departed the show because he was weary of the pandemic as he has cystic fibrosis.

KOBPIX.

Speaking about the replacement, Jennifer said: “Julian is such a character, but with being so vulnerable, he had to look after himself and we understood that.”

“So Arthur had a really tough job coming in and had big sparkly shoes to fill but he has been a joy.”

“He is so buzzy and positive and enthusiastic on and off screen and he’s a really good soul, so he’s been a really nice addition to the show.”

 

