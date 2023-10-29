Jedward left shaken after being involved in bus crash

John and Edward Grimes have been left shaken after being involved in a bus crash.

Taking to X on Saturday, the brothers, better known as Jedward, urged their followers to “trust their instincts!”.

The twins wrote: “We were sitting on the top of the bus and John felt like we should move downstairs and the bus crashed into the train station!”

“Everyone is ok thank god but what a close call.”

One X user penned: “You have guardian angels looking after you ❤️ thank god you and the other passengers are okay ❤️ stay safe ❤️.”

A second wrote: “Holy crap, hope you both are okay!! You must be so shaken up! Our instincts are literally a guide and it’s mad how they protect us 😳✨ Sending massive hugs your way \O/.”

Replying to their followers, Jedward wrote: “It was so unexpected! Chelmsford station was out of service and this was a transfer bus to Billericay! Now on our way home ❤️,” adding: “It’s the fact glass could have shattered into anyone on boards eye with major consequences.”