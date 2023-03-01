Jamie Dornan to film second season of The Tourist in Dublin

Jamie Dornan is set to reprise his role as ‘The Man’ in season two of The Tourist.

The six-part series is set to begin production in Dublin next month.

Jamie said: “I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist. Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses.”

His co-star Danielle Macdonald added: “I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew. Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant story tellers and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next.”

Writers Harry and Jack Williams said: “The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one.

“It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and offbeat drama.”

Season one of The Tourist was filmed in Australia, and followed a man (played by Jamie) who loses his memory after being run off the road by a mysterious driver.