Jamie Dornan shares rare photo of his wife Amelia Warner and their three daughters

Jamie Dornan has shared a rare photo of his wife Amelia Warner and their three daughters on social media.

To mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, the Irish actor posted a sweet snap of his beloved wife and their daughters Dulcie, 8, Elva, 6, and Alberta, 3.

The 39-year-old captioned the post: “I’m nothing but a pile of dust without this crew. #internatinalwomensday.”

In the photo, Jamie’s daughters can be seen walking hand-in-hand with Amelia as they cross the road in California.

Jamie and Amelia tied the knot back in 2013, three years after they first met.

The notoriously private actor joined Instagram for the first time in April 2020, and has since shared small glimpses of his family life.

During the first coronavirus lockdown, the actor posted a hilarious snap of him dressed in a red dress and blue wig.

He captioned the post: “Dressing up with my daughters took a turn.”

“Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet.”

