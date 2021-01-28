Jamie Dornan lands role in upcoming BBC thriller

Filming is due to begin in Australia this year

Jamie Dornan has landed a role in an upcoming BBC thriller.

The Irish actor will star in a six-part series entitled ‘The Tourist’, which follows a man searching for his identity after waking up in hospital with amnesia.

The drama will be set in the Australian Outback, with Danielle Macdonald, Hugo Weaving and Line Of Duty star Shalom Brune-Franklin also starring in the series.

Filming is due to take place on location in Australia this year, with HBO Max, Stan and ZDF also co-producing the series.

Speaking about the upcoming thriller, Jamie said: “The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read.

“I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people,” he added.