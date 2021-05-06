James Patrice lands presenting gig on brand new RTÉ show: ‘It’s going to be mighty!’

Applications for the show are now open!

James Patrice has landed a presenting gig on brand new RTÉ show called ‘Battle of the Food Trucks’.

The RTÉ Player competition series is looking for Ireland’s best food truck, who will win €5k.

Sharing the news of his new gig on Instagram today, the social media star wrote: “Here we go gals! Delighted to say I’m the host of ‘Battle Of The Food Trucks’ – it’s going to be mighty!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice)

In a teaser trailer, the Irish influencer said: “Senior officials in RTÉ have just released a statement and you’re never going to guess what they’ve gone and done… They’ve given me my own show!”

“I’m the new presenter of the RTÉ Player series ‘Battle of the Food Trucks’. Now the show isn’t all about me – unfortunately! But what I do need is your help. I need contestants.”

“I can’t wait to be a part of this show and as a very famous friend of mine once said, ‘May the best food truck win!'” he said, dressed as the infamous Malahide Woman.

To register for the show, email [email protected] or tag your food truck under James’ post.