James Patrice has the BEST reaction after he receives shout-out from Kylie Minogue on social media

James Patrice had the best reaction after Kylie Minogue gave him a shout-out on social media.

Earlier this week, the RTÉ star shared a music video for the Australian songstress’ new track Tension – which featured his parents Fron and Jim.

At the time, he wrote: “KYLIE TENSION – an homage 😭. I hope you like our little tribute to @kylieminogue’s latest banger gals 💚 It took em… JAYSUS HOURS but it was worth it 😭.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice)

“Mum and Dad – you’s are mighty 🤣. (Also gals if you feel like tagging @kylieminogue in the comments on the OFF CHANCE ME QUEEN might see it I’d be fierce appreciative 💖).”

“Now, time to peel the wigs off 😭.”

Granting James’ wish, Kylie saw The Butler Family’s music video and retweeted it, writing: “YES! Mum and Dad totally served.”

Sharing Kylie’s reaction via Instagram, James wrote: “Well gals, I’ve no words… MS. KYLIE MINOGUE HERSELF saw our Tension video and reposted it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice)

“I’m jaysus shook,” James continued. “NEVER TAKIN’ ME RED WIG OFF 😭 And the fact that she mentioned Fron and Jim and their eternal slayage is the icing on the cake 🤣 .”

“I know it may seem frivolous to some, but to get a LEGEND like Kylie to give you an aul shout out is something lovely altogether.”

“There can be absolutely woeful comments sometimes under my posts as Malahide Woman or even as myself – homophobic, ignorant words – but as I always say… KEEP HER LIT DOLLS.”

“If you’re enjoying it and you happen to give someone a lift that day, well then why not. Lash the lippy and keep on keepin’ on 💖.”