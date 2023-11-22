Ad
James McClean bids emotional farewell as he retires from international football

James McClean has bid an emotional farewell as he retires from international football.

Last month, the 34-year-old revealed their November 21 friendly against New Zealand would be his final appearance for the Republic of Ireland.

The Derry native earned his 103rd international cap in the 1-1 draw against the All Blacks at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the match, James said: “I think this is the right time to go. Not many people get to go out on their terms. I’ve had the absolute time of my life. I’ve achieved so much beyond my wildest dreams, I’ve had my time.”

“The lads were saying tonight, ‘Why didn’t you cry? I would have cried’ but I don’t see the need to cry because like I said, I had the time of my life, I’ve had so many happy memories, and it’s been an absolute honour.”

“I’m going to call it how I see it. There is so much ability here. These lads are young, that’s not making excuses for them. International football is a whole different level.”

“These will get better with experience and you know with that experience I’ve no doubt that down the lines these lads will bring the glory days back and when I say glory days I mean qualifying for major tournaments because they just need to believe in themselves, because the ability is there, it’s just getting that consistency and doing it every single game, and I’ve no doubt that will come with experience.’

James appeared on The Late Late Show back in September
