Jake Carter posts touching tribute to older brother Nathan on his 30th birthday

The singer said he "couldn’t have asked for a better big brother"

Jake Carter has shared some sweet throwback snaps to mark his brother Nathan’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Jake wished his older brother a happy 30th birthday with a heartfelt message, alongside a series of photos.

“Happy Birthday @iamnathancarter !! ❤️🎉,” he captioned the post.

“I can’t believe your 30!! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me! From when I was your cute little baby brother 👶🏼, to when I was the annoying teenage brother that wouldn’t leave you alone and was always around 👨‍👦.” [sic]

The 21-year-old admitted he has always felt the need to be by his brother’s side while they were growing up.

“Even when you moved over to Ireland all those years ago you still couldn’t get rid of me for more than a few weeks,” he wrote.

“Remember when you decided to drop me off at the airport a day early, a 13 year old stranded at Belfast airport on his own, I still kept coming back every chance I could👀✈️.”

“AND I still decided to come and live with you as soon as I could a few years later 😂 🇮🇪 and even now where both official classed as adults we still manage to mess and act as if we’re still kids !!!”

Jake continued to praise his brother, and promised him that they would celebrate properly “as soon as them pubs re open.”

“You’ve always been there for me and il always be there for you. I couldn’t have asked for a better Big Brother !! ❤️,” he wrote.

“I know this isn’t the way we expected to celebrate this milestone birthday and we should be sipping ice cold pints on the streets of Galway as we speak, but we will make up for it as soon as them pubs re open and we can party in style !! 🍻.”

“But for now, il make today a lockdown birthday that we’ll never forget 🙌☺️🎉,” he added.

Fans of the pair flooded the comment section to wish Nathan a happy birthday.

“Aww jake that’s lovely happy 30th birthday nathen 😍😍🙌😍❤️ jake miss being at dance class u and Karen 😍😍❤️,” one follower commented.

“Happy 30th birthday Nathan have a lovely day ❤️🍸🎂🍸🍸🎁 and lovely words jake 💞,” another added.

Nathan also posted a video of him singing on the social media platform, to celebrate his milestone birthday.

