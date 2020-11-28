ISL interpreter Amanda Coogan praised over her Toy Show performance

ISL interpreter Amanda Coogan has been praised over her performance on The Late Late Toy Show.

The Toy Show was broadcast live in Irish Sign Language (ISL) on Friday night, and viewers were impressed by the interpreter’s dance moves.

While a group of children performed a dance to The Weeknd’s hit song Blinding Lights, Amanda joined in by copying some of their moves.

A clip of Amanda’s dancing was later shared on Twitter, and won huge praise online.

No one who can do this job like Amanda Coogan. Outstanding. https://t.co/dHAtbRvdg1 — Cristín Leach (@cristinleach) November 28, 2020

Amanda Coogan the #IrishSignLanguage interpreter giving it socks to Blinding Lights on the #LateLateToyShow 🤣🤣 (pardon my cackling laughing!!) pic.twitter.com/AKH1EHrnYT — Caroline McGrotty (@CarolineMcTweet) November 27, 2020

The Late Late Toy Show aired on Friday night, bringing tears, laughter and joy to living rooms across the country.

Ryan Tubridy promised a bigger and better show than ever before, and he certainly did not disappoint.

From celebrity guest appearances to moving moments with inspiring Irish children, we’ve rounded up some of the best moments from the show HERE.

RTÉ also launched a new charity fund during the programme, which raised €5.2million for children’s charities across Ireland in just two hours.