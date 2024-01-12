Irish Women in Harmony release stunning tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor for charity

Irish Women In Harmony, a collective of Irish female artists, have released a cover of Sinéad O’Connor’s hit single Nothing Compares 2 U.

In a tribute to the late singer, the group have pledged to donate all proceeds from the song to a charity chosen by her family.

The tribute song was recorded by John Reynolds, who was Sinéad’s longtime producer.

All funds raised will go to The Aisling Project, an after-school intervention program in Ballymun on the Northside of Dublin.

The charity helps children and young people in need of support, through a wide range of ever-expanding activities in a caring and secure environment.

The Irish singers involved in the new version of Nothing Compares 2 U are Aimée, Ailbhe Reddy, Andrea Corr, Emma Langford, Erica-Cody, Eve Belle, Faye O’Rourke, Fia Moon, Gemma Doherty (harp), Krea, Loah, LYRA, Maria Ryan (strings), Melina Malone, Moya Brennan, Niamh Farrell, ROE, Róisín O, Ruth, Anne, SIBÉAL, SOULÉ, Stephanie Rainey, Saoirse Duane, Tolü Makay and Una Healy.

Singer and founder of the Irish Women In Harmony collective RuthAnne, said: “It was so important for our collective to come back together for this very special tribute to an iconic Irish female artist like Sinéad O’Connor, who has had such a huge influence and inspired us all in our own careers.”

“Sinéad paved the way for the rest of us, her legacy will live forever and we want to celebrate her, thank her and raise much-needed awareness and funds for Aisling Project.”

“Aisling Project is delighted to be associated with this wonderful Irish Women in Harmony song in tribute to Sinéad O’Connor,” said Mícheál Clear, Project Leader, Aisling Project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The 56-year-old was found dead in her London apartment on July 26th, 2023.

Sinéad’s death was not being treated as suspicious, but an autopsy was ordered in August to determine the cause of her death.

On Tuesday, a coroner confirmed the singer passed away from “natural causes.”

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the coroner at Southwark Coroner’s Court said: “This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes, the coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

Sinead’s death came just over a year after her son Shane tragically took his own life.

The singer’s ex Dermott Hayes, who dated Sinead for two years, has since told The Irish Sun: “From this you can surmise that a broken heart is a real illness symptom, and a cause of death.”

“It doesn’t make Sinead’s ­passing any less painful. It was more to do with a broken heart than anything else.”

Sinead’s beloved 17-year-old son Shane took his own life in January 2022, after he left a hospital in Dublin – where he had been admitted for care.

In one of her last tweets, which was posted on July 17, 2023, Sinead posted a photo of herself and Shane and wrote: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

“We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022.

Been living as undead night creature since. . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him pic.twitter.com/aC8BOmLQ9N — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 17, 2023