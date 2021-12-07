Irish stars Aisling Bea and Pauline McLynn join Doctor Who’s New Year’s Day special

Aisling Bea and Pauline McLynn will star in Doctor Who’s New Year’s Day special ‘Eve of the Daleks’.

The Irish actresses join Adjani Salmon in the guest star line-up for the festive episode of the popular sci-fi.

The BBC said: “Following the explosive series finale of Doctor Who: Flux, The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and friends Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop), will kick-start 2022 with an action-packed spectacular episode set to air on BBC One on New Year’s Day.”

“Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve.”

“This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.”

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “We all need a little romance in our lives around New Year. Less so, Daleks. But Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon’s characters will have to deal with both in a New Year’s Eve from Hell. Together with Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, it’ll hopefully prove the perfect New Year’s Day tonic.”

No details of Pauline’s character have been revealed.

