Irish singer Aimée shares emotional song about the impact of online bullying

Aimée Fitzpatrick has shared an emotional song about the impact of online bullying.

The Irish singer admitted she was inspired to write ‘Bulletproof’ after she was subjected to “nasty online comments” in recent weeks.

Sharing the powerful track on TikTok, Aimée said: “To anyone that has been hurt by online bullying…you’re not alone.”

“I wrote this yesterday,” she shared, “I’m not bulletproof.”

“The last few weeks have been rough in many ways,” she wrote on Instagram, “On top of that the nasty online comments haven’t helped.

“I didn’t really know what else to do so I wrote a song about it. It’s called ‘Bulletproof’. I wrote it for anyone that has been subjected to online bullying.

“I’ve dealt with it since I was 13 years old. I’m 25 now and it still hurts… because I’m not bulletproof. Thank you 🤍”

Fans of the songwriter flooded the comment section to share their support, with one follower writing: “Serious goosebumps. You are unbelievably strong…dont ever forget that x 💟”

Another added: “Your not bulletproof but you are AMAZING 💖 keep doing what you are doing Aimée 💕💕💕”

Aimée admitted she was “blown away” by the support she has received since dropping the song, leaving an important message about people’s words have impact on others.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you all so much for your love and support. I’m honestly blown away,” she wrote.

“They say I done it for attention. You’re DAMN RIGHT I DID… because this subject needs attention.

“This has been going on for years. The hate continues, the fat shaming continues, the LIES continue. You would think that people would eventually learn how much their words impact people?” she asked.

Drawing attention to National Suicide Prevention Day, which takes place today, Aimée added: “I think each and every one of us needs to take a look at ourselves and see if we can change our ways to help people.”

“Bulletproof, like any of my other songs, was written from my heart. So to have you all feeling it with me means the world to me.

“Reach out to a friend today and make sure they are doing ok,” she concluded the post.

Aimée previously spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about her experience with online bullying and trolling.

“I have had a lot of trolling,” she confessed, “I’ve been doing YouTube videos since I was 15/16 so I’m very used to it.”

“It’s very rare that a comment would actually hurt me or affect me – it’s only normally if people talk about something personal like my family.

“With every one bad apple, I have like 50,000 great apples,” she added, “I have so much support online that I would be silly to give into the negativity. I’m very very lucky to have such a massive support system there.”

