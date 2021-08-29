Home Irish Showbiz Irish runner Jason Smyth wins his sixth gold medal at the Paralympics

Irish runner Jason Smyth wins his sixth gold medal at the Paralympics

The Derry native is the world's fastest Paralympian

Sophie Clarke
Irish runner Jason Smyth has won his sixth gold medal at the Paralympics.

The Derry native beat Algeria’s Skander Djamil Athmani in a photo finish by just 0.01 seconds at the 2020 games in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old finished in a season’s best of 10.53 seconds to claim victory.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport about his win, Jason said: “Delighted, obviously an extremely close race. I knew coming into it that the Algerian had run quick in the heats and he’s run very quick this year – quicker than I have. So I knew I was up against it.”

“If I reflect back on the year I’ve had, it’s probably one of the toughest years I’ve had in quite a while with injuries. Nine months ago, I was wondering if this was me done. Three months ago I was wondering would I be at the Games and to be able to be at this level.”

“But we got things right and we came together right at the right time,” he added.

President Michael D. Higgins congratulated the athlete on his incredible win, saying: “My warmest congratulations to Jason Smyth on winning a fourth successive Paralympic 100m gold medal in Tokyo today – an extraordinary achievement by an exceptional athlete.”

Jason, who is legally blind, has also won gold medals at the 2008 Beijing games, the 2012 London games and 2016 Rio de Janeiro games.

