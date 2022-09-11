Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Irish rugby star Peter O’Mahony and wife Jessica Moloney tie the knot for a second time

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Irish rugby star Peter O’Mahony and his wife Jessica Moloney have tied the knot for a second time in a stunning French ceremony.

The couple, who share three children, initially got married in their back garden in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They exchanged vows for a second time at Aix-en-Provence in the south of France over the weekend, surrounded by family and friends.

Peter shared a stunning black-and-white photo of him and his bride to Instagram on Saturday, and captioned the post: “A dream ❤️”

The Munster captain and his wife Jessica have been together for over 10 years, and they got engaged in Dubai in 2018.

The couple are parents to a daughter named Indie, and sons Theo and Ralph.

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us