Irish rugby star Peter O’Mahony and wife Jessica Moloney tie the knot for a second time

Irish rugby star Peter O’Mahony and his wife Jessica Moloney have tied the knot for a second time in a stunning French ceremony.

The couple, who share three children, initially got married in their back garden in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They exchanged vows for a second time at Aix-en-Provence in the south of France over the weekend, surrounded by family and friends.

Peter shared a stunning black-and-white photo of him and his bride to Instagram on Saturday, and captioned the post: “A dream ❤️”

The Munster captain and his wife Jessica have been together for over 10 years, and they got engaged in Dubai in 2018.

The couple are parents to a daughter named Indie, and sons Theo and Ralph.