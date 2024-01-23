Irish-produced movie Poor Things receives multiple Oscar nominations

Irish-produced movie Poor Things has received multiple Oscar nominations.

The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards were announced today, and the Yorgos Lanthimos film secured 11 nominations in total.

Poor Things was produced by Irish production house Element Pictures, whose past film projects include Room, The Favourite, The Lobster, Frank, and The Killing of a Sacred Dear, to name a few.

Emma Stone was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Bella Baxter in the movie.

Lanthimos also received a nod for Directing, while the film landed a Best Picture nomination too.

This is the highest number of Academy Award Nominations ever received by an Irish produced film.

Poor Things, produced and developed by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe and the team at Element Pictures, has already won two Golden Globes and scored 11 nominations at the BAFTAs.

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe said: “We are thrilled with the news today, and with the ongoing success of POOR THINGS. This is a phenomenal achievement for Yorgos, Emma and our incredible cast and crew of the film, including of course Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan.

“It’s also a huge tribute to all of the Element Pictures team in Dublin, Belfast and London who have been across every detail of this production from its inception to its worldwide release. We are also very grateful to amazing team at Film 4 and to our brilliant distributors Searchlight.”

The film follows the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).

Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.

Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10th, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

There are 24 categories for the 2024 Oscars, check out the full list of nominations here.