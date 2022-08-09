Irish model Kerri-Nicole Blanc marries longtime love Keith Malone in Italy

Irish model Kerri-Nicole Blanc married her longtime love Keith Malone in Italy today.

The couple, who got engaged in September 2020, tied the knot in front of family and friends in a stunning ceremony in Rome.

Taking to Instagram to share the first official photo from her wedding day, Kerri wrote: “Forever and always 09-08-2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerri-nicole Blanc (@kerrinicoleblanc)

The Dublin native got engaged to her longterm boyfriend in September 2020.

Keith proposed to Kerri on Donabate Beach, in front of her beloved daughter Kayla.

At the time, the model wrote on Instagram: “The easiest answer I ever gave ❤️ @keithm16.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerri-nicole Blanc (@kerrinicoleblanc)