Irish influencer Shauna Lindsay lands exciting new deal

Shauna Lindsay has landed an exciting music deal.

The Irish influencer, who is signed to talent agency Matchstick, announced she had signed a songwriter publishing deal with The Nucelous and Peer Music.

Sharing the news via Instagram on Tuesday, she wrote: “I’m excited to finally be able to share that I’ve signed an exclusive songwriter publishing deal with @thenucleusmusic and @peermusicuk 🫶🏼.”

Music has been a lifelong passion of mine as those close to me will know, but songwriting really crept up on me over lockdown as I sat in my bedroom trying to find something to do to pass the time before I lost my mind 🥲.”

“It became my therapy, an outlet & little did I know I’d end up loving it so much – and it’s crazyyy to think my work connected with others too 🥲💘,” Shauna continued to tell her 66.9k Instagram followers.

“From the little time I’ve been in this music world, I’ve seriously met the most incredibly talented, beautiful peeps and had the most fun creating tunes & memories 🫶🏼.”

“I’m really excited about where this road is leading me & I can’t wait to share the journey with you all 🕺🏽💘🤘🏽. #bops 🪩.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐀 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐒𝐀𝐘 (@shaunalindsay)

Shauna recently went Instagram official with her boyfriend Johnny B.

The influencer, who started dating the Tipperary native earlier this year, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday night to share a video of her and her beau on a night out.

The couple are seen taking shots with a group of pals in a pub, with the model captioning the clip: “love you looooong time.”

This is the first time Shauna has posted a clip of her and The 2 Johnnies star together, although she has previously shared videos of her supporting her beau as he performed on stage.

Goss.ie exclusively revealed Shauna and Johnny B were dating in August, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

An insider told us at the time: “After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone.”

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Their romance came just weeks after the story of the GAA Catfish, which aired on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, went viral.

In the episode Johnny revealed he had been the victim of a catfish, who he named ‘Nikki’ to protect her identity.

Johnny detailed now himself and a number of inter county GAA players were all fooled by the same woman.

As well as running the hugely popular podcast alongside Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon, they also both host drivetime radio show Drive It With The 2 Johnnies on 2FM.