Irish influencer Grace Mongey shares stunning snaps from her wedding weekend

Irish influencer Grace Mongey has shared stunning snaps from her rehearsal dinner, ahead of her wedding to Chris Gernon.

The Faces By Grace founder and her long-time love are set to tie-the-knot in front of their closest friends and family on the grounds of Virginia Park Lodge in Co. Cavan.

On Thursday, she shared a carousel of gorgeous photos of herself, Chris, their children and their friends from the start of their wedding weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘎𝘙𝘈𝘊𝘌 𝘔𝘖𝘕𝘎𝘌𝘠 (@facesbygrace23)

She captioned the post, “Rehearsal dinner before I walk up the aisle to my best friend 👰🏻🤵🏻‍♂️ 1 day until we say I do 🫶🏻🥰.”

Grace wore a stunning white dress with silver beaded embellishments, which she paired with some white block heels and an embellished hairband.

She looked loved-up with her beau Chris, who wore a navy top and fawn trousers.

A host of Irish influencers sent their best wishes to the happy couple.

Terrie McEvoy commented, “Love you! Cannot wait to share today with you xx,” while Tara Anderson wrote, “Enjoy every second xx.”

Lauren Arthurs said, “Have the most magical weekend ❤️😍,” and Lynn Kelly commented, “You look stunning!!!! The very best of luck grace. Enjoy every single moment ❤️❤️❤️.”

Grace and Chris are set to marry on Friday in an intimate ceremony in front of friends and family.

They were originally planning on getting married last July, but the couple decided to postpone their big day due to Covid.

The couple got engaged in June 2018, and are parents to two children – Sienna and Hayden.