Irish influencer Ellie Kelly speaks out about BPerfect event: ‘I was naive’

The popular Dublin makeup artist said she was just "stupid" about the event

Irish influencer Ellie Kelly has spoken out about attending a BPerfect ‘mega store’ opening event this week.

The popular Dublin makeup artist travelled from Dublin to Belfast to appear at the event, after recently returning from a trip to Greece.

The makeup brand came under fire when images and videos from the event went viral, showing many shoppers not being socially distant, as well as some influencers and ambassadors not wearing masks inside the store.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ellie said she wanted to say sorry to anyone she offended.

“I sincerely want to apologise if I have hurt anyone’s feelings or annoyed anyone. I completely understand, I’m not even going to defend anything,” she said.

“I completely understand where everybody is coming from…call me naive, call me stupid. Before going up I really didn’t think about stuff like queues…I’m just stupid. I didn’t take any of that into consideration.”

“Inside I definitely know there was social distancing, but out on the street there definitely wasn’t,” she admitted.

Ellie added that she was coming on “for my own responsibility, to take into my account my own actions” and that she couldn’t speak for any other attendee.

“It definitely wasn’t meant to turn out the way that it did,” she admitted.

“I’m saying sorry from me to you, if you are watching this and you are upset by my actions, I completely understand where everyone is coming from.

“I’m not trying to deflect anything or put blame anywhere else. I acknowledge everything…I can only apologise for me.”

“I’m holding my hands up, that’s all I’m going to say. I’m not here to argue or to have a discussion,” she added.

Ellie apologised after BPerfect Cosmetics owner Brendan also apologised on his own story.

It comes just weeks after Ellie, among other influencers, came under fire for travelling to Ibiza despite the country not being on the green list.