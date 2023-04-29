Irish influencer Dominique Nugent shares snaps from her lavish hen party

Dominique Nugent has shared stunning snaps from her lavish hen party.

The Irish influencer jetted to Marbella with some of her closest friends – including Grace Mongey, otherwise known as FacesByGrace.

For her airport attire, Dominique sported a gorgeous white tracksuit, with the word ‘wifey’ written on the back, from HA Designs.

For her sunny first day in Marbella, Dominique opted for a white bikini top, which she paired with a white tulle maxi skirt from Coast.

She accessorised with a straw bag from ASOS which read ‘bride’, oversized heart shape sunglasses and of course, a veil.

After soaking up the sun, Dominique changed into a stunning Nadine Merabi number, which she paired with a white shoulder bag which read ‘Mrs’, from Glitz n Pieces.

The blonde beauty is now enjoying her second day in the sunny Spanish resort, wearing another white bikini.

Dominque got engaged to her beau Paddy last August.

The following month, the influencer made an emotional plea to her followers after she lost the diamond ring in the new Penneys store in The Square, Tallaght.

The Dubliner told her followers at the time: “I lost my engagement ring tonight. I’m actually devastated. I had it on leaving Penneys at the bottom level of @thesqtallaght and walked out to the bottom floor car park through the multi story car park facing The Brass Fox.”

“The staff have been so helpful but no one has came across it and we have been searching for the last few hours. It has a plastic sizer attachment on the back as it was too loose on me. If anyone comes across it please message me. It has sentimental value to me.”