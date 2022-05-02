Irish influencer Bláthnaid Murphy announces split from boyfriend after five years together

Irish influencer Bláthnaid Murphy has announced her split from her boyfriend Dominik after five years together.

The BiaBelle founder took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to share the news with her 124k followers.

She wrote in a statement: “I just wanted to let you all know that me and Dom are no longer together.”

The makeup artist continued: “I’ve been getting so many mails the last while as has he & it’s hard having to read it every second message so I wanted to let you all know.”

“I’m so grateful for the 5 years spent together, we made amazing memories that I’ll always remember. We laughed the whole time. I’ve so much love and respect for him but we are going down different paths in life now & our time together has come to an end.”

Dominik commented on the post: “We’ve had the best 5 years, and I will never forget them. But we have to focus on our own happiness.”