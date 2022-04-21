Irish blogger Sinéad De Butléir marries longtime love Eamonn McGinley in stunning Spanish wedding

Irish blogger Sinéad De Butléir married her longtime love Eamonn McGinley in a stunning Spanish wedding on Wednesday.

The couple, who got engaged in Santorini back in 2019, tied the knot in front of family and friends in Nerja.

Sinéad shared the first official photo from their special day to Instagram on Thursday, and captioned the post: “Mr & Mrs. McGinley 🤍”

A host of Irish influencers took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

Louise Cooney wrote: “Awh huge congrats 😍”

Michelle Regazzoli Stone, who welcomed her fourth child earlier this month, commented: “Congratulations beauty 🥰”

Speaking to RSVP Live about her wedding day, Sinéad said: “I couldn’t wait to meet Eamon after walking up the aisle, that was the part I was most looking forward to.”

“Saying that, I was most nervous about walking up the aisle because I knew that was when the emotions were going to hit.”

“I am the first in my family, out of three girls, to get married and it was the first time that my father got a chance to walk someone down up the aisle.”

The nurse continued: “In general, I love the idea of being on a big holiday with all my family and friends. That has been a big standout for me.”

“I feel like we get to celebrate a bit longer because the wedding is in Spain because we are altogether a couple of days before and after the wedding.”

The former Kilkenny Rose wore a stunning dress from Love Ellie Bridal in County Cavan for her big day.