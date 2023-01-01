Irish blogger Ciara O Doherty announces her engagement

Ciara O Doherty has announced her engagement.

The Irish blogger shared the news with her 176k Instagram followers on January 1.

Ciara shared a sweet video of her romantic New Year’s Eve with her now-fiancé Yoseph Sheridan.

The video shows the couple counting down to the New Year together before kissing in front of a backdrop of fireworks, before pulls out of the kiss to get down on one knee and propose.

Ciara captioned the sweet post: “A new years we’ll never forget 💍 Here’s to forever with you ❤️ #nye.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Aoife Walshe wrote: “Awwwww Ciara!!! Congrats you two ❤️❤️❤️,” while Clementine MacNeice said: “Awww amazing news Ciara and @yosephsheridan ❤️ so delighted for you both xxxxx.”