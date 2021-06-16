Instagram reveal they have “permanently” deleted Aisling O’Loughlin’s account – after spreading ‘harmful misinformation’

The former TV star had been urging followers to not take a vaccine

Instagram has confirmed former Xposé presenter Aisling O’Loughlin has had her account “permanently” deleted.

The Clare native, who left the entertainment show back in 2016, had been using her Instagram page to promote “harmful misinformation” about COVID vaccines and the virus itself.

Thejournal.ie is reporting that Facebook has removed her account, which had over 27,000 followers.

On, almost a daily basis, Aisling urged her followers to not take any COVID-19 vaccine and accused stars like Ryan Tubridy and Claire Byrne of pretending to have contracted coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the social media network confirmed:

“Aisling O’Loughlin’s Instagram account has been permanently removed from our platform for repeatedly sharing harmful misinformation and fact-checked hoaxes related to the vaccine and Covid-19.

“We are taking aggressive steps to fight harmful misinformation about Covid-19 and approved vaccines and remove violating content that is brought to our attention.”