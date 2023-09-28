Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Influencer Rachel Gorry responds to speculation she has a ‘new partner’ – three years after the death of her husband

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Rachel Gorry has responded to speculation she has a “new partner”, three years after the death of her husband Daniel.

The Irish influencer’s husband was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and he sadly passed away on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

The mum-of-three is currently on holidays with her and Daniel’s three daughters and some friends, and she has been sharing snaps from her trip to Instagram.

After sharing snaps with a mystery man, Rachel received messages from fans asking whether he was her “new partner”.

Setting the record straight on her Instagram Stories, the social media star said: “So people are asking is this is my new partner. This is one of my best friends.”

Rachel then flipped the camera to show her close friend’s wife, and said: “And this is his wife, but he definitely loves me more.”

Rachel Gorry with her friend on holiday

Last year, Rachel admitted she doesn’t think she’ll date ever again.

The influencer explained that although her in-laws would support her if she started dating again, she can’t imagine herself in another relationship.

She told her followers: “I can’t tell you how lonely it is [being a widow] and the thoughts of spending the rest of my life alone is sad but I can’t ever see myself in another relationship and opening myself up to someone else.”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us