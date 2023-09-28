Influencer Rachel Gorry responds to speculation she has a ‘new partner’ – three years after the death of her husband

Rachel Gorry has responded to speculation she has a “new partner”, three years after the death of her husband Daniel.

The Irish influencer’s husband was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and he sadly passed away on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

The mum-of-three is currently on holidays with her and Daniel’s three daughters and some friends, and she has been sharing snaps from her trip to Instagram.

After sharing snaps with a mystery man, Rachel received messages from fans asking whether he was her “new partner”.

Setting the record straight on her Instagram Stories, the social media star said: “So people are asking is this is my new partner. This is one of my best friends.”

Rachel then flipped the camera to show her close friend’s wife, and said: “And this is his wife, but he definitely loves me more.”

Last year, Rachel admitted she doesn’t think she’ll date ever again.

The influencer explained that although her in-laws would support her if she started dating again, she can’t imagine herself in another relationship.

She told her followers: “I can’t tell you how lonely it is [being a widow] and the thoughts of spending the rest of my life alone is sad but I can’t ever see myself in another relationship and opening myself up to someone else.”