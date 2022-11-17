Influencer Lucy Fitz returns home from the hospital after saying goodbye to her ‘beautiful’ baby girl

Lucy Fitz has returned home from the hospital, after saying goodbye to her “beautiful” baby girl.

The Irish influencer announced the loss of her daughter in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday, after her waters broke at 18 weeks pregnant.

The Limerick native took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning to update her followers, writing: “After 31 hours, I finally gave birth to our beautiful little angel.”

The social media star continued: “We got to spend some time with her before saying goodbye, after the shortest hello. But she will forever be apart of me.”

“I’m home now, without my baby. Getting the taxi home after giving birth was something I always thought about – the excitement of it and wondering what kind of car seat we would have bringing our daughter home for the first time.”

“There was so many first times that I was so excited about, and going through them all without her has been really, really difficult.”

“I know a lot of you have appreciated me sharing my journey, and highlighting the reality of miscarrying – and when I feel strong enough I will continue to share more.”

“There’s so much more I want to talk about & share with you – but for now I feel empty and need some time to build myself up again.”

“Lola Fitz, mommy loves you so much my sweet little angel girl,” Lucy added.

If you are looking for support or information regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact the Miscarriage Association of Ireland at www.miscarriage.ie.