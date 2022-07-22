Influencer Grace Mongey shares first official photo from her wedding to Chris Gernon

Ad
Irish influencer Grace Mongey married her longtime love Chris Gernon in a stunning ceremony this afternoon.

The couple tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family on the grounds of Virginia Park Lodge in Co. Cavan.

Sharing the first photo of them as newylweds on Friday night, Grace wrote on Instagram: “Ladies, meet my husband 🥰 ~ 22/7/22 ~.”

Grace and Chris were originally planning on getting married last July.

However, the couple decided to postpone their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple got engaged in June 2018, and are already parents to two children – Sienna and Hayden.

