Influencer Charleen Murphy wins praise from followers after singing with Rita Ora

Charleen Murphy has won praise from her followers after singing with Rita Ora.

The influencer stepped out at the launch of Primark x Rita Ora on Friday night.

On Saturday morning, Charleen shared a video of herself looking stressed after waking up and wrote: “when Rita Ora handing you the mic at her concert was not a dream. RIP to the girl I used to be.”

The lyric “I woke up with the fear this morning,” from Rita’s track Anywhere played over the video.

Charleen’s followers called on her to share a clip of her singing at the event, as they branded her “iconic”.

One TikTok user penned: “SOMONE HAS TO HAVE GOTTEN THIS ON CAMERA 😭😍.”

Another wrote: “You are actually so iconic 😍,” and a third said: “Show us 😳🥰.”

Later in the day, Charleen shared a video of herself singing at the event, which was taken by her close pal Ellie Kelly.

While Rita was performing her track Anywhere, she handed the influencer the mic, who then sang the lyrics “Over the hills and far away, a million miles from LA, just anywhere away with you.”

One of Charleen’s TikTok followers commented: “yessss Charleen!! Amazing 👏🏻.”

Another said: “The way she’s proper clapping and looking like a proud mom omg stop this is sooo wholesome ❤️❤️,” while a third wrote: “Absolutely unbelievably!”