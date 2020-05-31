Imelda May opens up about being ‘fed up’ in lockdown: ‘I flip between two emotions’

The singer admitted she has been going through highs and lows

Imelda May has admitted she is flipping between “two emotions” during lockdown, accepting the “new normal” but also feeling “fed up” at times.

The Irish songstress admitted that while she has been enjoying the downtime, some days she finds harder than others.

“We’re all in it together and we’re all experiencing a huge amount of emotions,” she told the Sun newspaper.

“I think certainly for myself and I think for a lot of people, the first few weeks you’re trying to carry on as normal and get things done and there’s a point where you kind of accept it.

“And there’s a part of me at the moment that I’m enjoying some of this and I’ve accepted it and I’m taking time with myself and there’s part definitely that I’m enjoying,” she admitted.

“And there’s parts of it that I’m totally fed up with and I want back to normal. I flip between those two emotions, daily, hourly.”

“We’re doing really really well collectively. It’s making a lot of people grateful for things and I think a lot of people have it very hard at the moment,” she added.

The Dublin star also admitted she has “not been productive” during isolation.

“I’ve not been productive, I was saying I’d get loads of stuff done and some people are getting things done but I think we’ve too many emotions going with things to be productive,” she revealed.

“We thought we’d be our normal selves all the time, but we’ve had to let ourselves go through a range of emotions and then I’m thinking, ‘what’s the point in trying to organise the day, it’s the same day everyday, so I’ll do it tomorrow,’ which is something I never do.

“I’m always busy and now I’m saying it more than ever ‘I’ll do it tomorrow’, which is actually probably healthier. I’m giving myself a break for sure.”

