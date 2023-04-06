Beloved Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci is coming to Ireland next month.

The 62-year-old will feature at this year’s International Literature Festival Dublin, which is being held at Merrion Square Park from May 19 – 28.

The self-confessed foodie will discuss his memoir Taste, which takes readers on a tour of his lusciously stocked kitchen and his equally spectacular career in Hollywood.

Now in its 26th year, the International Literature Festival returns with its biggest ever programme of over 180 events, including over 36 alone for family and kids, featuring a diverse mix of authors, speakers, creatives, and performers from over 28 countries.

Attendees can expect discussions, debates, cross cultural conversations, creative process insights and more for all ages and interests from our favourite homegrown and international authors at this 10-day live literary celebration.

This year’s lineup also includes Monica Heisey, screenwriter on one of the best-loved comedy shows in recent years, Schitt’s Creek, who will chat about her debut novel Really Good, Actually.

You can check out the full lineup for this year’s ILFD here.