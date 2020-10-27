The influencer has received messages of support on social media

Holly Carpenter shares candid post about her struggle with depression

Holly Carpenter has opened up about her struggle with depression for the first time.

The former Miss Ireland has admitted she’s struggled with her mental health since her early 20s in a candid post shared on Twitter.

Posting a photo of herself wearing sunglasses, Holly wrote: “Kept my sunnies on for most of the day yesterday because my eyes were bloodshot from crying.”

“I’ve struggled with my mental health since I was 20 and I’ve been on anti depressants since the age of 24.”

Kept my sunnies on for most of the day yesterday because my eyes were bloodshot from crying. I’ve struggled with my mental health since I was 20 and I’ve been on anti depressants since the age of 24. Sometimes depression looks confident & happy x pic.twitter.com/rQm2X2gnq4 — Holly Carpenter (@Holly0910) October 27, 2020

Holly added: “Sometimes depression looks confident & happy x.”

After sharing her honest post, the 29-year-old received sweet messages of support on social media.

RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan wrote: “Mind yourself Holly and I know you have lots of people around you who will mind you too – thinking of you.”

Beauty entrepreneur Pamela Laird also replied: “Proud of you for sharing! Far too much glossing over things on social media lately, that’s what I Love about you – you keep it real always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Carpenter (@hollycarpenter) on Oct 21, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

Holly was crowned Miss Ireland back in 2011, and famously appeared on Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model in 2013.

The Dublin native has since left her modelling career behind, and works as an influencer full-time.

She also launched her own brand, LoveLift, back in 2017 – and sells a range of jewellery, bags and robes online and in selected stores nationwide.