Here’s who is tipped to win the Rose of Tralee 2022

Dáithí Ó Sé introduced all 33 hopeful contestants for the first time, ahead of this year’s Rose of Tralee on Tuesday.

For the first time since 2019, the Rose of Tralee International Festival will return to our screens on Monday, August 22.

The festival will celebrate its 61st year this year, as interviews with all 33 Roses being broadcast live from the Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee for the very first time.

Texas Rose Arden Stringer is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the Rose of Tralee 2022, with odds of 5/2.

She is closely followed by the Kerry Rose, journalist Édaein O’ Connell with odds of 5/1 to become the second Rose ever to hail from the host county.

Spokesperson for Paddy Power Rachael Kane joked: “Absence makes the heart grow fonder and it would appear as though our punters are delighted to have the Rose Of Tralee back, with a solid flow of interest in the run up to the live shows.”

“It’s early days, and we expect the odds to change more often than Dáithí Ó Sé’s tie come the live shows, when close to 90% of all bets will be struck.”

On August 17, Paddy Power slashed the odds of this year’s Rose of Tralee being an international representative, even though earlier research suggested a foreign Rose winner is likely for the first time since 2016.

The 33 International Roses competing in this year’s Rose of Tralee represent the Irish diaspora worldwide including, Ireland, Britain, United States, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will air at 8pm on Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23 on RTÉ One, with a break for the Nine News.

The festival will also available to watch for free, live and on-demand by audiences in Ireland and around the world on RTÉ Player.

Check out the rest of the odds for the Rose of Tralee winner 2022:

5/2 Texas Rose – Arden Stringer

5/1 Kerry Rose – Édaein O’ Connell

6/1 Tipperary Rose – Aisling O’Donovan

12/1 Cork Rose – Jenny Byrne

16/1 Sydney Rose – Mairéad Brennan

16/1 Kildare Rose – Ashleigh Byrne

20/1 New York Rose – Cathrena Collins

20/1 Wexford Rose – Joy Quigley

20/1 Wicklow Rose – Roisin Long

20/1 Donegal Rose – Katie McAteer

25/1 Cavan Rose – Tara Rogers

25/1 Galway Rose – Clare Ann Irwin

25/1 Waterford Rose – Helen Geary

33/1 Toronto Rose – Maysen Tinkler

33/1 Derry Rose – Áine Morrison

33/1 Sligo Rose – Eiméar Mulvey

33/1 Westmeath Rose – Rachel Duffy

33/1 Louth Rose – Emma Barry

33/1 Dubai Rose – Aileen Mc Alister

40/1 Dublin Rose – Claire Connolly

50/1 Roscommon Rose – Bernie Ryan

50/1 Perth Rose – Olivia Duffy

50/1 Ohio Rose – Sarah Mc Inerney

50/1 Kilkenny Rose – Molly Coogan

50/1 Leitrim Rose – Saoirse Gibbons

50/1 Philadelphia Rose – Tara Ryan

66/1 Yorkshire Rose – Charlotte Sellers

66/1 Florida Rose – Rose Waldeck

66/1 Monaghan Rose- Rachel Woods

66/1 Queensland Rose – Eimear Naughton

66/1 Newfoundland & Labrador Rose – Jennifer Mackey

66/1 Arizona Rose – Sophie Owen

66/1 London Rose – Hayley Reynolds