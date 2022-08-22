Meet the Rose of Tralee 2022 contestants

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will return to our screens tonight, after a three-year hiatus.

The annual competition will celebrate its 61st year this year, and interviews with all 33 Roses will be broadcast live from the Kerry Sports Academy in Tralee for the very first time.

The festival, hosted by Daithi O’Se, will air tonight and Tuesday night on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player from 8pm to 9pm and 9:35pm to 11:35pm.

The 33 International Roses represent the Irish diaspora worldwide including, Ireland, Britain, United States, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.

Ahead of the 2022 festival, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s contestants:

Arizona Rose – Sophie Owen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Rose of Tralee (@arizonaroseoftralee) Sophie Owen, 23, is from Taylor, Arizona. She graduated from Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor Degree in Communications and minors in Theatre and Social Work, and hopes to pursue a Graduate Degree in English and work as an English professor at a university. Sophie enjoys ballroom dancing, classical jazz, camping and reading. Cavan Rose – Tara Rogers View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cavan Rose 2022 – Tara Rogers (@cavan_rose2022) Tara Rogers, 22, is from Knockbride – a small rural area outside Bailieborough. She finished her three-year Music and Geography Degree at DCU, and is hoping to start a Masters Degree in Primary Education in September. Sport has always been a big part of Tara’s life, and she has been a member of her local ladies’ team since she was five years old. Cork Rose – Jenny Byrne View this post on Instagram A post shared by @corkrosecentre Jenny Byrne lives in Douglas, Cork, and is a third-year PhD researcher at NUI Galway – researching employment opportunities for disabled women in Cambodia and Rwanda.

During her undergraduate studies at UCC, she discovered her passion for women’s empowerment and disability inclusion, and her future goal is to use my PhD research to advise NGOs on new ways to include women with disabilities in their programmes.

Jenny, who has been a Trócaire volunteer since 2016, enjoys travelling, hiking and sewing.

Derry Rose – Áine Morrison View this post on Instagram A post shared by @derryroseoftralee Áine Morrison, 25, was born and raised in Derry City. She recently received a Postgraduate Diploma in Physician Associate Studies and a Bachelors degree in Biomedical Science. In addition to Science, Áine has a strong interest in music and plays the piano and flute. She also loves volunteering and volunteered as a Team Leader in Children’s Summer schemes throughout her teenage years. Donegal Rose – Katie McAteer View this post on Instagram A post shared by donegalrosecentre (@donegalrosecentre) Katie McAteer, 24 grew up in a village called Rathmullan. She studied Journalism and New Media in UL, which allowed her to live in Barcelona and Glasgow, and now works in Public Relations and Social Media. Katie plays football for Milford GAA, and enjoys walks on the beach. Dubai Rose – Aileen Mc Alister View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Rose- Aileen Mc Alister (@dubairoseoftralee) Aileen McAlister, 28, is from Ballymoney, Co. Antrim.

She moved to Dubai in August 2019 as a primary teacher, and has a passion for connecting others through her love of Irish dancing, music and exercise.

Aileen brings a taste of home to Dubai and has grown a community by introducing an Irish Dance fitness class called ‘ReelRobics’ to the UAE. She also loves helping others and was fortunate to lead Living Youth Teams on humanitarian trips to Ethiopia and Romania on behalf of Habitat for Humanity.

Dublin Rose – Claire Connolly View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Rose of Tralee (@dublinroseoftralee) Claire Connolly, 25, lives in the seaside village of Dalkey, Co. Dublin.

After qualifying as a Nutritionist in 2019, she began a PhD with the UCD Nutrition, Biomarkers and Health research group and Food for Health Ireland.

Claire got to spend a year working with the US Department of Agriculture in University California Davis, and has worked with Irish Chef Neven Maguire in his restaurant in Blacklion, County Cavan.

Last year, she began golfing at the Heath Golf Club Laois, enlisting her father as a caddy. Claire also go for runs and attends F45 in Blackrock as part of her routine to stay fit and healthy.

Florida Rose – Jennifer Rose Waldeck Jennifer Rose Waldeck is from Orlando, Florida. She pursued her lifelong creative passion and graduated with her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design from Parsons in New York City, and is currently pursuing her Masters in Arts. Jennifer is working her dream job as a product designer for The Walt Disney Company, where she designs accessories that help bring magic to guests. She also enjoys furthering her knowledge of art history, travelling to new places, spending time with her puppy, and designing her own clothing. Galway Rose – Clare Ann Irwin View this post on Instagram A post shared by www.roseoftralee.ie/roses (@galwayrosecentre) Clare Ann Irwin originally studied Primary School teaching and Psychology in Mary Immaculate College and taught for three years. But two years ago, she decided to follow her heart and join her family’s funeral business in Galway City. Since then, she has completed an embalming course and now spends her time working with her parents, learning the ropes of the profession. Sport has always been a massive part of Clare’s life, having represented Connacht in hockey for many years as well as playing and coaching with her local GAA club St. Michael’s. Kerry Rose – Édaein O’ Connell View this post on Instagram A post shared by kerryrosecentre (@kerryrosecentre) Édaein O’Connell, 27, hails from Glenderry, a small townland situated just 10 minutes outside lovely Listowel in North Kerry. After many wonderful years in Galway, she graduated from NUIG with a Bachelors degree in Civil Law and a Higher Diploma in Business Studies. Finally, Édaein completed an MSc in Digital Marketing from TU Dublin in 2018. She had planned on a career in social media management, but later happened upon a career in freelance journalism. She has written for the Irish Independent, Metro UK, The Sunday Times Style, IMAGE, and more, and is a regular contributor to the Jennifer Zamparelli Show on RTÉ 2FM. Édaein is also an avid reader and singer, having won two All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil titles. Kildare Rose – Ashleigh Byrne View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kildare Rose Centre 🌹 (@kildare_rose) Ashleigh Byrne, 26, was born and bred in the bog lands of Kildare, on a beautiful rural road just outside of Newbridge. At times, she ventures out to the heather and gorse to work on film sets or teach art classes. Ashleigh studied Sculpture and Combined Media in LSAD and her goals as a graduate are to gather as much experience and knowledge in the creative workforce as possible. Kilkenny Rose – Molly Coogan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kilkenny Rose Centre (@kilkennyroseoftralee) Molly Coogan, 20, is a UCD Business and Law student from Firoda just outside Castlecomer. She’s currently working as an Activity Instructor in Castlecomer Discover Park, guiding customers on kayaking, archery, high ropes courses and Ireland’s longest zipline. Molly is a huge musical theatre fan, so she joined UCD Musical Society last September and has loved the experience of working both on and off stage. She enjoys singing and playing the piano, as well as Gaelic Football and basketball. Leitrim Rose – Saoirse Gibbons View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eimear Reynolds (@leitrim_rose_centre) Saoirse Gibbons, 25, lives in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. She loves to explore the scenic parts of our country, through adventuring and hiking to hidden gems in the region. Saoirse is attending the University of Ireland Galway where she is studying Drama, Theatre and Performance with Gaeilge. She would love to help promote and encourage love of the language in my future career. She also volunteers with the Galway University Musical Society, previously a first-year mentor and is part of the youth advisory panel (YAP) for JIGSAW. London Rose – Hayley Reynolds View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Rose of Tralee Centre (@londonrosecentre) Hayley Reynolds, 29, is from St Albans, Hertfordshire. She was born in Cricklewood, London but moved just outside of the capital to St Albans when she was small. After obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography in 2016, she travelled Asia and lived in Australia for a year before coming back and taking up a career in Marketing. Since COVID, Hayley decided that fitness is her passion and has made the career change. She is now a personal trainer at a nearby gym, with the ultimate goal of opening her own studio. Louth Rose – Emma Barry View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louth Rose Centre Official (@louthrosecentre) Emma Barry, 27, is from Drogheda, Co. Louth.

She’s just completed her post-primary Professional Master of Education degree in Trinity College Dublin, and is excited to enter the workforce in September.

Emma loves football, and her family have a special relationship with Stabannon Parnells GFC because of her late sister, Nicola, and her legendary performances with the club.

She is also an avid baker and a regular volunteer, especially for cancer charities..

Monaghan Rose – Rachel Woods View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monaghan Rose of Tralee 💙🌹 (@monaghanrosecentre) Rachel Woods, 20, recently finished her level 6 Health and Social Care course and plans to start Occupational Therapy at Ulster University in September.

She works part-time as a retail assistant in Dunnes Stores in Monaghan and as a SNA for children with special needs in St. Tiarnach’s P.S. Clones, Co. Monaghan.

Rachel thoroughly enjoy volunteering with Special Olympics events, Arch Club, and Faith and Light activities where she has developed strong interpersonal skills and has adored working with a diverse range of people.

She also has a great love for farming, motorsport, playing music, jiving, and spending quality time with her family and friends.

Newfoundland and Labrador Rose – Jennifer Mackey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Of Tralee NL Centre 🌹🍀 (@newfoundlandroseoftralee) Jennifer Mackey, 28, works as a Registered Nurse, both in the surgical and forensic fields, and recently completed her Masters Degree in Health Ethics from Memorial University. When not working, she loves performing, and has been a part of the Newfoundland musical arts scene since a young age. Jennifer also enjoys traveling and fundraising with Team Broken Earth, a group that helps provide medical relief to those in developing countries which included a trip to Haiti, where they supervised surgery and trained staff to adapt to more updated nursing. Additionally, she enjoys dressing up as “Hope” the garden fairy with the Canadian Cancer Society – Pink Days in Bloom, an organisation that helps support those with breast cancer in the province of Newfoundland. New York Rose – Cathrena Collins Cathrena Collins, 24, grew up in Westchester, New York. She is currently entering her last year of law school at St. John’s University School of Law, and previously graduated with honours from Binghamton University with a Degree in Philosophy, Politics and Law. In college, Cathrena volunteered with an organization that helps victims of sexual assault. She also studied abroad in Barcelona for four months. She loves to travel, read, exercise, and spend time with friends and family. Ohio Rose – Sarah Mc Inerney View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio Rose of Tralee Centre (@ohiorosecentre) Sarah Mc Inerney, 30, is Clare woman representing her adopted home state of Ohio. Born and raised in Newmarket on Fergus, she pursued Undergraduate and Postgraduate Degrees in Zoology and Education at NUIG. Since then, Sarah has travelled throughout Europe, Africa, and Central America, and has worn many hats along the way, including secondary math and science teacher, conservation scientist and educator, and falconer. This passion for conservation, travel, science, and sustainability led her to Cleveland, Ohio, in 2017 to complete her PhD in Integrated Bioscience with a focus on Biomimicry, an interdisciplinary practise that mimics natural strategies to create more sustainable solutions. Since completing my doctorate, Sarah has worked as the programme manager for an accelerator programme that helps the world’s most promising nature-inspired entrepreneurs addressing humanity’s most pressing environmental and social challenges. Perth Rose – Olivia Duffy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perth Rose Of Tralee 🌹🇦🇺🇮🇪 (@perthroseoftralee) Olivia Duffy originates from the green fields of Co. Meath, and has been living in beautiful sunny Perth for the past three years. When she’s not taking a dip in the Indian Ocean or playing GAA for Morley ladies, you’ll find her working hard at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital as a radiation therapist. Olivia has just finished her training on the only public Cyberknife facility in Australia which offers highly advanced technique treatment cancer care to those near and far. She is also a volunteer with St, John’s Ambulance. Philadelphia Rose – Tara Ryan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Rose Of Tralee (@philadelphiaroseoftralee) Tara Ryan is a 24-year-old Philadelphia native, who recently graduated with her Masters in Public Relations & Sports Media from Syracuse University. She is currently doing Sports Marketing for two large International companies, and has a passion for fighting for young girls to not only be included in sports but for those girls to know that they belong in sport. Queensland Rose – Eimear Naughton View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queensland Rose Of Tralee (@queenslandroseoftralee) Eimear Naughton, 29, is originally from Roscommon but moved to Brisbane in 2015. She is an English and History teacher at St. Paul’s School, Bald Hills, and fitness is one of her passions. Eimear splits her time between the gym and Olympic weightlifting with the Honeybadgers Weightlifting Club. She also speaks French and is currently learning Spanish. Roscommon Rose – Bernie Ryan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roscommon Rose (@roscommonrose) Bernie Ryan is a native of Roscommon Town, but currentlys work as a Nurse Manager in Critical Care – HDU in the Mater hospital, Dublin. During the pandemic, she worked in the Mater’s ICU and completed both her Graduate Diploma and Masters in Critical Care. Last year, Bernie worked alongside the Organ Donation Transplant Ireland team. She is very passionate about this organisation and loves to promote awareness around organ donation and end of life care. She also enjoys Gaelic football and running, and has represented her county at the underage level with Roscommon Gaels and completed three of the six World Major Marathons. Sligo Rose – Eiméar Mulvey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sligo Rose 2022 – Eiméar Mulvey (@sligorose2022) Eiméar Mulvey, 25, is from Geevagh, County Sligo. In 2019, she graduated with a Degree in Music and English from Maynooth University, and she is currently working as a full time dance teacher owning her business ‘Bróga Bríomhar Dance School’. Eiméar has a huge passion for traditional Irish culture, heritage, music and dance in particular Sean Nós Dancing, the oldest form of Irish Dance in Ireland. She works with children and adults across Ireland boosting confidence, a positive mindset, enhancing performance skills and fitness. She also works closely with many charities annually and most recently, Team Hope and Ukrainian Aid Response. Sydney Rose – Mairéad Brennan View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Rose of Tralee 🌹 (@sydneyroseoftralee) Mairéad Brennan, 27, grew up in Glantane, Co. Cork and moved to Australia in 2020. She works in the Hotel Quarantine system as part of Australia’s Covid-19 response, and has also been working as a home care nurse for palliative patients. Mairéad has volunteered with the Belarussian Orphanage Project and most recently completed a fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society. She also plays piano and guitar and has a huge love for musical theatre. Texas Rose – Arden Stringer View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Rose of Tralee Center (@texasroseoftralee) Arden Stringer, 29, was born and raised in Dallas, Texas.

After receiving her MA in Writing in Boston, she went on to attend Ballymaloe Cookery School in 2017 and she has been working in the food industry, honing her skills at fine restaurants and bakeries since.

Arden found Food Styling three years ago and has loved the fast-paced, creative nature of it.