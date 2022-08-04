Here’s how many Irish people tuned into the Love Island final

The eighth series of Love Island concluded on Monday night, leaving a daily void in its fans’ lives.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were crowned the winners of this year’s series, splitting the £50k cash prize between them.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second place, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope placed third overall, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came in fourth.

Almost half a million Irish viewers tuned into the Love Island finale.

According to figures released by Virgin Media, 491,000 viewers tuned into Virgin Media Two for both the main show and the repeat of the final show – while a further 120,000 live streamed the final on Virgin Media Player.

The series finale rocketed Virgin Media Two to the number one channel in Ireland for the demographics of 15-34 year olds, and 35-44 year olds.

It also took the top spot of the best performing Love Island final since 2019.

The Love Island final averaged 304,000 viewers, which was up 2% on last year’s final, with its strongest demographic being 15-34 year olds, who accounted for 50% of the viewership.

ITV also revealed an average of 2.9 million tuned into ITV2 on Monday night – which was up on an average 2.8 million for the 2021 final.

According to ITV, the eighth series launched to a combined 5 million viewers across all devices, making it the biggest launch since 2019.