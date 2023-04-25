Here are the nominees for the IFTA Rising Star Award 2023

The Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has announced the Screen Ireland – IFTA Rising Star Award nominees for 2023.

The awards show, hosted by Deirdre O’Kane, will take place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on May 7.

The Rising Star Award puts an international spotlight on Irish professionals who have not only honed their craft in the formative years of their careers, but have also excelled in their respective fields.

The nominees for this year’s Rising Star Award are at the vanguard of the next wave of Irish Screen Talent, whose incredible work will keep Ireland at the forefront of the global screen industries.

The 2023 nominees are:

Aoife McArdle (Director – Severance)

(Director – Severance) Danielle Galligan (Actor – Lakelands)

(Actor – Lakelands) Daryl McCormack (Actor – Bad Sisters, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande)

(Actor – Bad Sisters, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande) Éanna Hardwicke (Actor – Lakelands)

(Actor – Lakelands) Kathryn Ferguson (Director – Nothing Compares)

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2023 awards show here.